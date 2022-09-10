Units responding for burning in Bristol

Sep 10th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:14 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 14000 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) in Bristol.

UPDATE 8:19 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputy on scene report this is a bonfire.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives