Rainy stretch in the forecast

Looks like we’ll be in for some rain over the next couple of days to break the dry period we’ve been in.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says the rain should start in the wee hours of Sunday morning — maybe earlier — and continue through to Sunday night. A lesser chance of rain will persist through Monday.

Temperatures also are expected to dip through that period with high temperatures not cracking 70 Sunday or Monday before working their way back to the low 80s later in the week.