2022 Old Settlers Oktoberfest coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The 12th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake.

The event is sponsored by nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc., Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Kenosha County Parks. Proceeds will support the eventual construction of a permanent band shelter in Old Settlers Park and events in the park.

Paddock Lake business owner Heidi Schuerstedt started the first Old Settlers Oktoberfest in 2011.

This year’s Oktoberfest included German music and dancing, food, beer, a large car show, children’s activities, a stein hoisting contest, vendors, pony rides, raffles, the Dachshund Dash dog race and more.

Here is the ceremonial first keg tapping, performed by Kerkman:

Here is video of some of the musical sounds of the day:

Here is video of the championship heat of the Dachshund Dash:

Here are many more photos from the event:

Chewbacca, pictured here with Steven Pacheco and owner Jaclyn Pacheco, claimed the Dachshund Dash for the fourth time since 2018 (there was no event in 2020).