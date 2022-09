The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club will host a fun run/walk before 2022 Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 10.

The starting point is the westside of the Oktoberfest grounds at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake (near Westosha Floral).

Participants will use the lake path for 5K and the shorter path for walkers and families.

Cost is $10/person and $20/ family. Registration at 9:30 a.m. and start at 10 a.m.

For more information contact Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023.