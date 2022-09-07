Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 1:01 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a fire in the 12100 block of 77th Street, Bristol.
Per dispatch: This is for a vehicle fire on the lot at a car dealership.
