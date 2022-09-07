A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2022 Harvest Fest is Sept. 17

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. — DH
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. Harvest Fest and Main St. Car Show will take place in downtown’s Central Park, Twin Lakes, on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s event is a combination of Harvest Fest and Business in the Park and Car Show.
This free admission family fun event will include:
- Car Show
- Craft vendors
- Food trucks
- Beer tent
- Beeer stein holding contest
- Yodeling contest
- Music by DJ Keith
- Kids area
- Pumpkin painting.