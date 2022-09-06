Bong Naturalist Association to host Wolf Lake Trail Run Sept. 24

The Bong Naturalist Association will host the Wolf Lake Trail Run on Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 9 a.m.

This is the 22nd annual 5K Trail Run/Hike or a 1 Mile Hike. Participants will enjoy scenic trails surrounding with over 4,500 acres of forest, prairie, lake, wetlands, and streams at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

On this day there will be Free Admission to the park so bring your family. There will be hand-thrown pottery mug prize going to each of the top three in each 5K group. Each participant who pre-registers is guaranteed to receive a customer designed long-sleeve race shirt. Same-day registrants will receive shirts while supplies last. There will be raffles, music and refreshments too. We’re sorry, but no pets are allowed.

Register online by Sept. 9 at https://5kevents.raceentry.com/races/wolf-lake-trail-run/2022/register. Also visit the Bong Naturalist Association Facebook page and click on events. Anyone or any business interested in helping sponsor the event, donate raffle items, or assist in any way please send an email to bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com

This event is hosted by the Bong Naturalist Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit local Friends of Wisconsin group. All proceeds go back into the park making it a better place for people of all ages, abilities and sensitivities who visit the park. If you have questions, please send an email to bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com.