A word from our sponsors: Schedule set for 2022 Old Settlers Oktoberfest on Sept. 10

Here is the schedule for the 12th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest to be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake:

9/11 Ceremony & Ceremonial Keg Tapping at noon.

Food, beer wine noon to 8 p.m.

Ed Wagner Brass Band noon to 8 p.m.

Children’s games noon to 5 p.m.

Petting zoo and pony rides noon to 5 p.m.

Classic Car Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dachshund Dash: Registration at noon, races start at 1 p.m.

D’Oberlanders Dancers 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Stein Hoisting Competition 5:30 p.m.

Also, 50/50 raffle, silent auction. hammerschlagen and more.