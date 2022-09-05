Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meetings Sept. 6, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting on Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

First will be the committee of the whole meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding Ordinance 2022-9-1 Pertaining to Stop Streets and Parking Limitations.

Discussion regarding the radio communications antenna at the Police Department.

The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.

The special board meeting follows to committee of the whole meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Action regarding Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Sept. 17 Harvest Fest & Car Show.

Consideration of short-term rental applications from Walter Shimkus for two properties on East Lakeshore Drive.

The full agenda is available here.