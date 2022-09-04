Kenosha County 4-H Shooting Sports Project receives grant from NRA

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Kenosha County 4-H Shooting Sports Project a grant totaling $4,622.80 to fund four Ruger American .22 rifles, four Smith and Wesson Victory .22 semi-auto pistols, four Daisy competition BB rifles, two competition Air Pistols, two gun cabinets, 10 spare rifle magazines, four dozen safety glasses, and trauma kit.

“We are very excited to be able to expand what our program offers, and increase how many youth we can offer it to because of this grant, “said project leader Greg Kunkel, “I couldn’t be happier that the Friends of NRA chose us to make an investment in the youth of our community.”

The Kenosha County 4-H Shooting Sports Project is a program run through the UW Extension office in Kenosha County. In this project we teach firearm safety, marksmanship, and wildlife conservation. As much of the equipment as

possible is provided so learning how to use a firearm safely does not become cost prohibitive. Yearly enrollment is over 100 and is evenly split between male and female participants age 8-19.

Kenosha County 4-H Shooting Sports Project also encourages participation in shooting competitions throughout the state and nationally through 4-H, The American Legion, and Civilian Marksmanship Program.

“I could not have expanded our program to meet the need of the increased enrollment had it not been for this opportunity and the generosity of the Friends of NRA,” Kunkel said.

Established in 1871, the National Rifle Association is America’s oldest civil rights and sportsmen’s group.

Established in 1990, The NRA Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the National Rifle Association of America and other organizations that defend and foster the Second Amendment rights.

Friends of NRA is a grassroots fund-raising program that fosters community involvement to organize and, with help from NRA field staff, plan community events for firearms enthusiasts.