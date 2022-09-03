Units responding for crash in Wilmot

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:20 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 11800 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: This is an ATV crash with operator possible pinned underneath.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that bystanders may have lifted ATV off operator.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m. — Dispatch transmissions indicated crash scene is not on the road, but on a trail up a driveway. Response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested.