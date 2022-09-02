Carter Bowman named to USA National Barefoot Waterski Team

Submitted photo

A Paddock Lake resident has been named to the USA National Barefoot Waterski Team.

Carter Boerman, 16, will be representing the USA at the World Championship Tournament in Australia in February. He will compete as part of both the junior team and elite team.

Boerman is a junior at Central High School.

Barefoot skiers do not wear skis and instead are pulled along the water surface balanced on their bare feet.

Asked how he became interested in barefoot skiing, Carter said he liked the thrill of barefooting from the first try.

“The speed, the feeling on your feet and the fact that there aren’t a lot of people on our lake that do it,” Carter said. “It’s more difficult than just waterskiing.”

Carter likes the mental aspect of barefoot skiing.

“It can be scary,” Carter said. “Finding the line between the fear of a hard crash and the success of a new trick can really test your head.”

Carter is one of 10 members of the junior and elite teams.

