Woman dies in Paris crash

A Mount Pleasant woman died as the result of a crash along Highway K in Paris Wednesday.

Jacquelyn Justice, 26, of Mount Pleasant was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

From a KCSD news release:

On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 12:38 PM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Town of Paris, Village of Bristol, and Pleasant Prairie, responded to the 15800 block of CTH K (60th St) for a serious single-vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a black 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on CTH K, briefly drifted left of center, and left the roadway into the north ditch line. A witness on the scene stated the vehicle continued traveling in the north ditch before hitting a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject the operator.

According to deputies on the scene, the operator and sole occupant was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant, WI. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

