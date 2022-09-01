Sept. 1, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach under swim caution

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after resampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Wednesday’s result that triggered the swim caution was 512 E.coli/100 mL.

The location was not scheduled to be resampled this week. This also is the last week for weekly E.coli testing by Kenosha County Public Health until next year