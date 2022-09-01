Sept. 1, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach under swim caution

Sep 1st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after resampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Wednesday’s result that triggered the swim caution was 512 E.coli/100 mL.

The location was not scheduled to be resampled this week. This also is the last week for weekly E.coli testing by Kenosha County Public Health until next year

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives