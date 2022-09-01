Prep work for Highway 50 project in Paddock Lake to begin soon

Work on Highway 50 that is in preparation for even more work next spring is scheduled to begin soon in Paddock Lake.

Weather permitting, the prep work will begin the week of Sept. 12. It is scheduled to continue through mid-November.

Work scheduled for this fall includes:

Working in the medians on opposite ends of the project to construct temporary crossovers that will be utilized during 2023 construction. Crews will also begin constructing new retaining walls on the north side of Highway 50 across from Central High School.

Inside single-lane closure in a spot location on both the eastern and western ends of the project.

Outside single-lane closure on westbound Highway 50 between 246th Avenue and 248th Avenue.

This work is in preparation for reconstruction of 1.4 miles of Highway 50 from just east of the intersection with 236th Avenue to just west of Brass Ball corners at Highway 50 and Highway 83/75. The reconstruction will ultimately include:

Replacement of pavement and curb and gutter

Storm sewer improvements

Sidewalk extension on east and west end of the project

Sidewalk ramps will be improved to meet ADA standards

Traffic signals will be replaced with monotubes at Highways 83 and 246th Avenue along with turn lane improvements. The monotube equipment will help with visibility at the Highway 83 and 246th Avenue intersections by locating the signal head over the travel lane.

The two existing retaining walls on the north side of Highway 50 between 246th Avenue and 248th Avenue will be replaced.

A five-foot gutter pan will provide for on road bicycle accommodations.

Here is a link to a map of the project area with details of the work.