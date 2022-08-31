Units responding to crash in Paris

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:40 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies. are responding to the 15800 block of Highway K along the Paris-Bristol border.

Per dispatch: This appears to be a single vehicle crash, with vehicle in ditch.

UPDATE 12:43 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with squad.

UPDATE 12:46 p.m. — Paris command requests response from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with an ambulance.

UPDATE 12:48 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputy blocking Highway K at Highway D.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m. — Paris command reports heavy damage to vehicle.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m. — Incident command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE about 1:15 p.m. — Incident command cancels response from Flight for Life.