Twin Lakes Legion Post 544 will host an open house and BBQ on Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion Hall in Legion Park, 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes.

The event is open to the public. Veterans eat free.

Those attending will be able to learn about member benefits, see if you qualify to be a Legion family member, show support for the world’s largest veterans organization and see the post’s rental facility.