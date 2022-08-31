Aug. 31, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach remains closed to swimming; additional results available

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake remains closed to swimming after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Tuesday showed continued elevated E.coli levels there.

Also, more results from other locations that could not be sampled Monday due to weather were made available Wednesday after testing Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Tuesday that triggered the continued closure to swimming there was 1,553 E.coli/100 mL The location was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Other test results from Tuesday’s sampling by Kenosha County Public Health are:

Salem Lakes — Silver Lake County Park Beach 37 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park beach 1,553 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Boat Launch – 19 E.coli/100 mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers – 9 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag 12 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 12 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA 20 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA Diving Board – 27 E.coli/100 mL.