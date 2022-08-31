A word from our sponsors: H&R Block seeks seasonal receptionist

Note: The following is a paid announcement from H&R Block, Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Genoa City offices. — DH
Do you want to be an integral part of showcasing our passion and pride and delivering on the H&R Block brand purpose – to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities? Look no further!
Join us as a seasonal Receptionist. This means you’ll focus on how to WOW clients. You’ll need to be able to work a flexible schedule in one or more of our 3 local offices in Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Genoa City. These are fast paced locations, and our tax season lasts from January to April.
Day to day you will greet clients, match clients to tax professionals, schedule client appointments, answer phone calls, maintain office organization and cleanliness with other team members and other duties as assigned.
A high school diploma or equivalent is necessary along with the ability to multi-task. Having strong organizational skills and working in a Windows based computer environment is also required.
Experience in a customer service environment and being able to work in a fast-paced environment, is preferred. Cash register operations prior experience would also be preferred, but not required.
Training is available.
This position provides the freedom, flexibility, and the extra earnings you’ll need to embrace what makes your life uniquely yours.
If you think you have the skills and the desire to be an integral part of our team, we want to hear from you!
Please call 262-843-3557 and ask for Kameo Ianson, Human Resources Manager for further information and how to apply.
*This office is an independently owned and operated franchise office operating under an agreement
with H&R Block. Franchisees make their own hiring decisions and any questions regarding employment
at these 3 office locations (Paddock Lake, WI, Twin Lakes, WI and Genoa City, WI) should be made
directly to the franchisee. *