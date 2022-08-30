Aug. 30, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach closed to swimming; more results expected Wednesday

DeWitt Park beach is closed to swimming after testing by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

Only about half of the usual spots for testing lakes for E.coli levels in Western Kenosha County were able to be sampled Monday due to weather. More results are expected to be available Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result at DeWitt that triggered the closure was >2,419 E.coli/100 mL. That location was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Other test results from Monday’s sampling by Kenosha County Public Health (except where needed) are:

Salem Lakes –– Silver Lake Cogswell – >2,419 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri La 220th Ct. – 75 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake – 225 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake – 3 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake – 102 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George 101st – 11 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 187th – 13 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lily Lake – 4 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary – 23 E.coli/100 mL; Lucile on Lake Elizabeth – 115 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth – 5 E.coli/100 mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth – 16 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (reported by town government) – Powers Lake beach 24.6 E.coli/100 mL.