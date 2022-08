A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Community Center seeks program director

Ballot drop box cases against Racine, Kenosha dismissed RACINE AND KENOSHA – A conservative law firm’s lawsuits against the Cities of Racine and Kenosha over the use of unstaffed absentee ballot drop boxes were recently dismissed after a pair of separate District Court hearings. The Thomas More Society of Chicago, through its special counsel, Erick Kaardal, filed the lawsuits on May 25 against […] Paul Holley

Lightcast study report: Gateway Technical College adds $554 million to local economy KENOSHA — In a recent study conducted by Lightcast, a national labor market and economics analytics company, it was found that the Gateway Technical College District’s economy was significantly boosted by the college itself. About 2.4% of the area’s gross regional product was made up of Gateway revenue in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The Lightcast […] Racine County Eye

Beekeeping workshop held on Aug. 17 at Kenosha’s Gateway campus A beekeeping workshop is coming to Gateway Technical College’s Center for Sustainable Living at the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave. The workshop will be held on August 17 at 4 p.m. Beekeeping expert to speak The workshop will focus on the importance of pollinators, specifically honeybees. Stephanie Slater, a beekeeping expert, will teach about honeybees, […] Racine County Eye

Tremper High School receives American Baseball Coaches Association academic achievement award KENOSHA — The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced its 2021-22 list of college and high school baseball teams who have earned their Team Academic Excellence award on July 27, and Tremper High School’s baseball team made the list. Tremper team one of only 12 Wisconsin teams to earn award Almost 700 college and high […] Racine County Eye