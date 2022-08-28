Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The storm the NWS is tracking is moving west at about 55 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail have been associated with this storm.

Says the NWS: This is issued when either a severe thunderstorm is indicated by the WSR-88D radar or a spotter reports a thunderstorm producing hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour; therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little or no advance warning.”