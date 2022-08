Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash in the 23500 block of Highway JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Bristol Fire and Rescue has been dispatched to respond with heavy rescue.

UPDATE 12:39 p.m. — Salem Lakes command says to dispatch response from We Energies needed before occupants can be freed from vehicle by fire personnel due to live wire on top of vehicle.