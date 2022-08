The 2022 Growing with Bristol free bike ride will take place Sept. 17.

Registration for the event is underway now.

There will a 5-mile ride for families and a 20-mile ride for biking enthusiasts.

You can register here.

Check in on the day of the event is at 7 a.m. at Village Hall; ride starts at 7:30 a.m.

Free Growing with Bristol water bottle for riders at check-in, while supplies last.