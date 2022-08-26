Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 26th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:53 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 13800 of 60th Street (Highway K) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicle crash. Deputies already on the scene. Injuries being reported.

