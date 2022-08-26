Paving on Highway W to begin Monday

From the county Division of Highways:

Pavement enhancements will be performed on a portion of Kenosha County Highway W beginning Monday, Aug. 29.

This work includes the stretch of Highway W (304th Avenue/Fox River Road) between Highway F (93rd Street) and Highway C (113th Street) in the Village of Salem Lakes.

The road will remain open during the project; however, motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This work is weather-dependent and is expected to take approximately one week to complete.