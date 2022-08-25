Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At 7:12 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 3300 block of 368th Avenue.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.
