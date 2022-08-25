Aug. 25, 2022 lake test results: Swim caution lifted for Silver Lake Park; caution in effect for DeWitt Park beach

A swim caution has been lifted for Silver Lake County Park beach and a caution put in effect for DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake after resampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday were:

DeWitt Park beach – 866 E.coli/100 mL The resulting caution will remain in effect through the weekend.

Silver Lake County Park beach – 3 E.coli/100 mL