A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Community Center seeks program director

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Senior Community Center. — DH
The Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council, a non-profit, is seeking a Senior Center Program Director for part-time weekdays and special events. Bachelor’s degree or experience in activity planning for older adults, in supervising volunteers and a desire to serve seniors required. Knowledge of word processing, spread sheet and social media also needed. Email or drop off a professional resume to WKCSCC Board of Directors, Westosha Senior Center at westoshaseniorcenter@gmail.com