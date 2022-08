Bristol United Methodist Church’s Rummage Sale/Brat Roast/Bake Sale will take place Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the church at 8014 – 199th Ave., Bristol.

Come find your treasures, like small appliances, books (many condensed Reader’s Digest), tools, baby items, and much, much more. Sorry, no clothing for sale.

There also will be yummy goodies to buy and eat, besides the brats and hot dogs.