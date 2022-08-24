Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 7:13 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to an alarm in the 100 block of Lance Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm.
