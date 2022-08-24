Bristol man faces narcotics charges

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On August 16th, 2022, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Operations Group, (KDOG), conducted an operation regarding the illegal distribution of narcotics and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

The suspect of this investigation was identified as Sanford A. Hill, a resident of Bristol, WI. KDOG, with the assistance of the KSD Patrol division, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Mr. Hill was a passenger in. Upon further investigation, Sanford Hill was taken into custody for possession/delivery of various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Criminal charges have been requested through the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. (Note: Hill has been charged according to online court records — DH)

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group continues to make every effort to suppress the illegal use and distribution of narcotics in Kenosha County, including counterfeit pills containing poisonous fentanyl. Last year alone, Kenosha County saw 44 opioid/opiate-related fatal overdoses. We are committed to making our community a better place for families to live.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department KDOG Unit with any information regarding the illegal distribution and use of narcotics at 262-605-7930.