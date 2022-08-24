Aug. 24, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park closed to swimming; caution continues at Silver Lake Park

Aug 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

DeWitt Park Beach is closed to swimming and Silver Lake County Park beach is under a swim caution after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that triggered the closure and caution are:

  • Silver Lake – 435 E.coli/100 mL
  • Silver Lake Cogswell – 1046 E.coli/100 mL

Both sites were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

