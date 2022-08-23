Demolition Derby

Aug 23rd, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.
power wheels age 3 to 5
  • 534 Ryker Buth, Racine, first place
  • 2 Brynlee Lyjak, Kenosha, second place
  • 1 Bailey Lyjak, Kenosha, third place
  • 26 Nicholas Schultz, Racine, fourth place
  • 68 Anna Green, Kenosha
  • 55J James McKellips, Mt. Pleasant
  • 22 Gunner Schneider, Union Grove
  • 1A Hayden Detao, Franklin Park
power wheels age 6 to 8
  • 7A Ryett Newberry, Kenosha, 1st
  • 23 Logan Winder, Union Grove, 2nd
  • 319 Joseph Hawkins, Somers, 3rd
  • 22D Carter Davon, Rockford, 4th
  • 27 Jan Schultz, Racine
  • 68 C.J. Green, Kenosha
  • 2 Colby Pientka, Racine
  • 51 Jayden Goratowski, Bristol
  • 125 Shelby McKellips, Mt. Pleasant
  • 7 Kambree Peeper, Genoa City
  • 100 Zach Winder, Union Grove
  • 65 Scarlett Miller, Pleasant Prairie
  • 22 Alayna Rose, Union Grove
  • 77 Cody Christian, Kenosha
  • 13 Savanah Krenzell, Trevor
  • 86 Wade Kipp
garden tractors
  • 856 Mitchell Putney, Muskego, 1st
  • 505 Jamison Schlieger, Lake Geneva, 2nd
  • 21 Eric Wozniarski, South Milwaukee, 3rd
  • 35 Adam Nees, Racine 4th
  • 61 Dakota Kerhter, Racine
  • 1776 Cory Pientka, Racine
  • 22D Cole Damon, Rockford
  • 17 Jordan Nees, Racine
  • 1896 Hailey Putney, Muskego
  • 11 Todd Sobbe, Burlington
  • 45 Dave Hodd, Delavan
  • 0 Ken Zuber, Buffaol Grove
  • 17D Casey Damon Machosney Park
Midsize compact
  • 27 Jordan Shermer, Waukesha, 1st
  • 777 Glenn Bonni, Racine, 2nd
  • 928 Ron Mentek, Kenosha, 3rd
  • 34 Alex Rinehart, Palos Hills, 4th
  • 22 Toby Riek, Genoa City, 5th
  • 24x Jose Andrade, Round Lake
gut n go
  • 54 Adam Stankus, Kenosha, 1st
  • 918 Marshall Walters, Racine, 2nd
  • 27T Tanner Larson, Pleasant Prairie, 3rd
  • 716 Ben Frank, Spring Grove
full truck
  • B8 Blake Kreuser, Kenosha, 1st
  • 222 Ryley Newberry, Kenosha, 2nd
  • 1010 Dewey Mays, Kenosha, 3rd
  • 17 Jordan Kechter, Racine, 4th
  • 55 Steve Lidbloom, Bristol, 5th
mini truck
  • 142 Michael Flemming, Kenosha, 1st
  • 728 Garrett Eidsor, Trevor, 2nd
  • 17 Jeremy Dawley, Burlington, 3rd
  • 418 Frank Montey, Franklin, 4th
  • 78 John Tousey, Sturtevant, 5th
  • 41 Dustin Fandry, Franksville
  • 812 Matt Dettmann, McHenry
  • 440 Tyler Gehrand, Union Grove
  • 01 Joe Henry, Woodstock
  • 426 Jason Heisler, Milwaukee
  • 11 Jacob Nees, Racine
  • 00 Stephan Madsen, Pleasant Prairie
  • 717 Conner Kaminski, Franksville
  • 57 Dustin Spence, McHenry

stock
  • Andy Dei, Burlington, 1st
  • PBR Nick Parr, Racine, 2nd
  • 02 Jimmy Mertins, Racine, 3rd
  • 667 Jesse Aker, Kenosha, 4th
  • 911 Ken Applegate, Pleasant Prairie, 5th
  • 61 Jason Kechter, Racine
  • T18 Tom Boyd, Salem
  • 813 Joe Vash, Racine
  • 13 Dylan Moss, Lake Villa
  • G3 Glen Wienerslage, Antioch
  • A1 AJ Freitag, Kenosha
  • 716 Brandon Watters, Geneva
  • B8 Chris Valenta, Kenosha
  • 33 Seth Johnson, Lake Geneva
  • 304 Brandon Owens, Burlington
  • Tyler Siegman, Milwaukee
  • 51T Shane Knarr, Richmond
