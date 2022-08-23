Aug, 23, 2022 lake test results: Silver Lake Park and DeWitt Park beach under swim cautions

Silver Lake Park and DeWitt Park beach, both on Silver Lake, are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that triggered the cautions were:

Silver Lake – 361 E.coli/100 mL.

Silver Lake Cogswell – 344 E.coli/100 mL

Both were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Other test results from Monday as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (expected were noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 361 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 344 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 82 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 22 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 15 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 130 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach <1 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 10 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 3 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 10 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary less than 19 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (as reported by town government) — Powers Lake beach 42 E.coli/100 mL.