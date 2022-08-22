202 Kenosha County Fair: Alayna Bachand this year’s Shirley Daniels Sewing Memorial Award recipient

Alayna Bachand and Carl Daniels

The Kenosha County 4-H Sewing Project held a Shirley Daniels Sewing Memorial Award ceremony Sunday at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair.

Alayna Bachand was this year’s awardee.

The award is named for Shirley Daniels, a longtime leader in local 4-H. Daniels was a general leader of the Brighton Explorers 4-H Club for 25 years with her husband Carl. Shirley also was a sewing leader for over 50 years and a 4-H superintendent at the fair for over 30 years. As a countywide sewing leader, she helped plan, organize and lead many sewing workshops each year. She loved to introduce young 4-Hers to the art of sewing and the proper methods to achieve garments they would proudly wear. She died in December 2017.

The award recognizes a beginning sewer for their efforts to learn sewing.

Alayna’s name will be added to the plaque.