2022 Kenosha County Fair: Fairgrounds parade coverage (PHOTO)

The 2022 Kenosha County Fair parade took place Sunday monring at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

A parade was a long standing tradition at the fair, until it was discontinued a while back. The fair brought back the parade last year to celebrate the fair’s centennial and decided to have another this year too.

Unlike the parades of old, this parade remained on the fairgrounds. Units included the Central High School band, fair and other royalty, scouts, local politicoes and several older tractors.

Here is video of the Central band:

Here are some more photos of the parade: