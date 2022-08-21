2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Sunday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Here is the schedule for Sunday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Midway Open Noon-7 p.m. Wristband Special: Noon-7 p.m. $30.
- 11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds
- Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair
- 1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
- 1 p.m. International Demolition Derby – Grandstands
- 2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 7 p.m. 2022 Fair Closes
- Creekside Stage: Noon, Doo Wop Daddies. 3:30 p.m. Class of ’62.