2022 Kenosha County Fair: Wylie Jackson crowned 2023 Fairest of the Fair

Wylie Jackson was named Fairest of the Fair for 2023 on Saturday at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Jackson will assume her duties in January, promoting the fair in advance and presiding over the 2023 fair.

Named 2023 Fairest of the Fair Royalty was Summer Zilisch.

The second runner up was Michelle Edmunds.

Jackson, a graduate of Central High School, is currently a student at Univeristy of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, pursuing a degree to become a school pyschologist.

Final judging was conducted Saturday monring at the Creekside Stage. Each contestant performed a radio commercial and answered two questions. The judges — Sue Crane, Heather Richter and Horace Staples — then conferred to decide the final result.

From left: 2022 Royalty Shannon Diedrich, 2023 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson, 2023 second runner-up Michelle Edmonds, 2023 Royalty Summer Zilisch and 2022 Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Hannah.