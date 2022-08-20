2022 Kenosha County Fair: Rabbit show results

Aug 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair rabbit show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Best of Breed

Wooley Jersey shown by Annastasia Scheele

Lionheads shown by Alayna Bachand

Havana shown by Jillian Burdick

Holland Lops shown by Jillian Burdick

Mini Lops shown by Teagan Andrews

Mini Rex shown by Aiden Billingsley

Mini Satin shown by Alayna Bachand

Netherland Dwarfs shown by Kyla McCollum

Rex shown by Megan Greenhill

Rhinelander shown by Aiden Billingsley

Thrianta shown by Seth Scheele

Any Other Fancy Breed shown by Owen Niccolai

Creme d’Argent shown by Benjamin Kunkel

Lops shown by Ella Sager

Any Other Commercial (not crossbred) shown by Benjamin Kunkel

Lionheads shown by Makayla Ouwerker

Havana shown by Jillian Burdick

Holland Lops shown by Jillian Burdick

Mini Lops shown by Owen Niccolai

Mini Rex shown by Owen Niccolai

Mini Satin shown by Carmera Iveck

Thrianta shown by Owen Niccolai

Best of Show Mini Lop shown by Teagen Andrews

Best Opposite of Show – Netherand Dwarf shown by Kyla McCollum

Best Get of Sir shown by Jillian Burdick

Produce of Dam shown by Jillian Burdick

Rabbit Showmanship

Novice

1st – Kyla McCollum

2nd – Ashlynn Booth

Beginner

1st – Alayna Bachand

2nd – Alexia Ames

3rd – Rachel Strong

4th – Owen Niccolai

Junior

1st – Jillian Burdick

2nd – Teagan Andrews

3rd – Carly Corelli

4th – Ashton Scheele

Senior

1st – Megan Greenhill

2nd – Jaden Ouwerkerk

3rd – Elizabeth Jones

4th – Ella Sager

Overall Championship Showman – Jillian Burdick

Nancy Nienhaus Memorial Award – Megan Greenhill

