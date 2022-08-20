2022 Kenosha County Fair: Rabbit show results

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair rabbit show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Best of Breed
Wooley Jersey shown by Annastasia Scheele
Lionheads shown by Alayna Bachand
Havana shown by Jillian Burdick
Holland Lops shown by Jillian Burdick
Mini Lops shown by Teagan Andrews
Mini Rex shown by Aiden Billingsley
Mini Satin shown by Alayna Bachand
Netherland Dwarfs shown by Kyla McCollum
Rex shown by Megan Greenhill
Rhinelander shown by Aiden Billingsley
Thrianta shown by Seth Scheele
Any Other Fancy Breed shown by Owen Niccolai
Creme d’Argent shown by Benjamin Kunkel
Lops shown by Ella Sager
Any Other Commercial (not crossbred) shown by Benjamin Kunkel
Lionheads shown by Makayla Ouwerker
Havana shown by Jillian Burdick
Holland Lops shown by Jillian Burdick
Mini Lops shown by Owen Niccolai
Mini Rex shown by Owen Niccolai
Mini Satin shown by Carmera Iveck
Thrianta shown by Owen Niccolai
Best of Show Mini Lop shown by Teagen Andrews
Best Opposite of Show – Netherand Dwarf shown by Kyla McCollum
Best Get of Sir shown by Jillian Burdick
Produce of Dam shown by Jillian Burdick
Rabbit Showmanship
Novice
1st – Kyla McCollum
2nd – Ashlynn Booth
Beginner
1st – Alayna Bachand
2nd – Alexia Ames
3rd – Rachel Strong
4th – Owen Niccolai
Junior
1st – Jillian Burdick
2nd – Teagan Andrews
3rd – Carly Corelli
4th – Ashton Scheele
Senior
1st – Megan Greenhill
2nd – Jaden Ouwerkerk
3rd – Elizabeth Jones
4th – Ella Sager
Overall Championship Showman – Jillian Burdick
Nancy Nienhaus Memorial Award – Megan Greenhill