2022 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Here are the results of the 2022 Kenosha County goat show, held at the fairgrounds in WIlmot:
Senior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Alpine: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge
Lamancha: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Toggenburg: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Saanen: Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers
Sable: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall of Senior Doe Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Reserve Champion Overall of Senior Doe Show: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers
Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Alpine: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Lamancha: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Nigerian Dwarf: Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge
Nubian: Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Reserve Champion of the Dairy Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
Market Class
Grand Champion Market: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Reserve Grand Champion Market: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge
Goat Showmanship
Novice Showmanship
1st: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
2nd: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
3rd: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
4th: Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers
Junior Showmanship
1st: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers
2nd: Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers
3rd: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge
2nd: Ryder Gorsline, Bristol Strivers
3rd: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
4th: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Senior Showmanship
1st: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
2nd: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
3rd: Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers
4th: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge
Overall Champion Showman: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Group Classes
Senior Get of Sire: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Junior Get of Sire: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Produce of Dam: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge
Dam & Daughter: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
Exhibitor’s Herd: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Companion Goat
Pet Goat: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers
Goat Costume: Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers
Goat Obstacle Course: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers