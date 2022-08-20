2022 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Here are the results of the 2022 Kenosha County goat show, held at the fairgrounds in WIlmot:

Senior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed

Alpine: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Lamancha: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers

Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Toggenburg: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Saanen: Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers

Sable: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

Grand Champion Overall of Senior Doe Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

Reserve Champion Overall of Senior Doe Show: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers

Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed

Alpine: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Lamancha: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Nigerian Dwarf: Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge

Nubian: Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers

Sable: Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers

Recorded Grade: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers

Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge

Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Reserve Champion of the Dairy Show: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

Market Class

Grand Champion Market: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers

Reserve Grand Champion Market: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Goat Showmanship

Novice Showmanship

1st: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers

2nd: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

3rd: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

4th: Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers

Junior Showmanship

1st: Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers

2nd: Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers

3rd: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers

Intermediate Showmanship

1st: Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge

2nd: Ryder Gorsline, Bristol Strivers

3rd: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers

4th: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Senior Showmanship

1st: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

2nd: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

3rd: Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers

4th: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Overall Champion Showman: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Group Classes

Senior Get of Sire: Ashley Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Junior Get of Sire: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Produce of Dam: Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Dam & Daughter: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers

Exhibitor’s Herd: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Companion Goat

Pet Goat: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers

Goat Costume: Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers

Goat Obstacle Course: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Here is a link to our photos from the show.