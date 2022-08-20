2022 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show results

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair dairy show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Supreme Champion Overall: Jayce Glas – Winter Heifer Holstein
Grand Champions
Holstein/Red-White shown by Jayce Glas – Winter Heifer Calf
Brown Swiss shown by Mary Gillmore – Fall Heifer Calf
Senior Champion
Holstein/Red-White shown by Jayce Glas – WInter Heifer Calf
Brown Swiss shown by Mary Gillmore
Club Herd
1st – Bristol Strivers
2nd – Brighton Bombers Explorers
3rd – Wheatland Willing Workers
Dairy Showmanship
Beginning
1st – Mary Gillmore
2nd – Nathan Krucek
3rd – Jayce Glas
4th – Addison Gijermo
Best Fitted Animal shown by Mollie Meyer
Intermediate
1st – Logan Nutting
2nd – Cierra Perlebery
3rd – Logan Kirchner
4th – Jillian Daniels
Best Fitted Animal shown by Logan Kirchner
Senior
1st – Rose Daniels
2nd – Ami Elfering
3rd – Carly Lois
4th – Chloe Lois
Best Fitted Dairy Animal shown by Carly Lois
Champion Showman – Aleah Daniels
Alumni Showman – Phil Diedrich
Junior Showmanship
1st – Logan Nutting
2nd – Carter Vrchota
3rd – Mary Gillmore
4th – Tessi Bruett
Best Fitted shown by Mary Gillmore