2022 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show results

Aug 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair dairy show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Supreme Champion Overall: Jayce Glas – Winter Heifer Holstein

Grand Champions

Holstein/Red-White shown by Jayce Glas – Winter Heifer Calf

Brown Swiss shown by Mary Gillmore – Fall Heifer Calf

Senior Champion

Holstein/Red-White shown by Jayce Glas – WInter Heifer Calf

Brown Swiss shown by Mary Gillmore

Club Herd

1st – Bristol Strivers

2nd – Brighton Bombers Explorers

3rd – Wheatland Willing Workers

Dairy Showmanship

Beginning

1st – Mary Gillmore

2nd – Nathan Krucek

3rd – Jayce Glas

4th – Addison Gijermo

Best Fitted Animal shown by Mollie Meyer

Intermediate

1st – Logan Nutting

2nd – Cierra Perlebery

3rd – Logan Kirchner

4th – Jillian Daniels

Best Fitted Animal shown by Logan Kirchner

Senior

1st – Rose Daniels

2nd – Ami Elfering

3rd – Carly Lois

4th – Chloe Lois

Best Fitted Dairy Animal shown by Carly Lois

Champion Showman – Aleah Daniels

Alumni Showman – Phil Diedrich

Junior Showmanship

1st – Logan Nutting

2nd – Carter Vrchota

3rd – Mary Gillmore

4th – Tessi Bruett

Best Fitted shown by Mary Gillmore

