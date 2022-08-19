2022 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show judging results

Aug 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair poultry show, which was held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Champion of Show shown by Ian Kerkman

Reserve Champion of Show shown by Katelyn Hannah

Best Turkey Overall shown by Ethan Point

Bronze shown by Alison Parr

Broad White shown by Ethan Point

Any Other shown by Anthony Maxon and Emily Maxon

Best Duck Overall shown by Adeline Mickewicz

Pekin shown by Adeline Mickewicz

Best Goose Overall shown by Austin Dawson

Aftican shown by Brooke Linneman

Best Standard Chicken shown by Katelyn Hannah

Best American shown by Evan Kerkman

White Plymouth Rock shown by Katelyn Hannah

Any Color Plymouth Rock shown by Madelyn Hannah

Rhode Island Reds shown by Evan Kerkman

Wyandottes shown by Aiden Muse

Best Mediterranean shown by Katelyn Hannah

Single Comb White Leghorns shown by Emmalyn Hannah

Any Other Mediterranean shown by Katelyn Hannah

Best Crossbreds

Meat Type shown by Justin Kirchner

Best Asiatic shown by Elizabeth Barton

Best English shown by Katelyn Hannah

Orpington shown by Emmalyn Hannah

Australorps shown by Katelyn Hannah

Any Other English shown by Alex Hannah

Best Continental shown by Caleb Fleege

Polish shown by Bryan Willms

Best Any Standard shown by Ben Kunkel

Best Market Chickens shown by Adam Crane

Roasters shown by Adam Crane

Best Bantams Overall shown by Ian Kerkman

Cochin shown by Chloe Fox

Feather Legged Bantam shown by Ian Kerkman

Plymouth Rock shown by Katelyn Hannah

Single Comb, Clean Legged shown by Katelyn Hannah

Wyandotte shown by Ian Kerkman, Brooke Linneman

Rose Comb, Clean Legged shown by Ian Kerkman

Game shown by Emmalyn Hannah

Any Other Bantam shown by Araya Zavacke

Showmanship

Junior by Caleb Fleege

Beginner Rachel Strong

Senior Evan Kerkman

Novice Aiden Muse

Champion Evan Kerkman

Premiere Exhibitor Evan Kerkman

Here is a link to our photos from the show.

