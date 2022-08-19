2022 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show judging results

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair poultry show, which was held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Champion of Show shown by Ian Kerkman
Reserve Champion of Show shown by Katelyn Hannah
Best Turkey Overall shown by Ethan Point
Bronze shown by Alison Parr
Broad White shown by Ethan Point
Any Other shown by Anthony Maxon and Emily Maxon
Best Duck Overall shown by Adeline Mickewicz
Pekin shown by Adeline Mickewicz
Best Goose Overall shown by Austin Dawson
Aftican shown by Brooke Linneman
Best Standard Chicken shown by Katelyn Hannah
Best American shown by Evan Kerkman
White Plymouth Rock shown by Katelyn Hannah
Any Color Plymouth Rock shown by Madelyn Hannah
Rhode Island Reds shown by Evan Kerkman
Wyandottes shown by Aiden Muse
Best Mediterranean shown by Katelyn Hannah
Single Comb White Leghorns shown by Emmalyn Hannah
Any Other Mediterranean shown by Katelyn Hannah
Best Crossbreds
Meat Type shown by Justin Kirchner
Best Asiatic shown by Elizabeth Barton
Best English shown by Katelyn Hannah
Orpington shown by Emmalyn Hannah
Australorps shown by Katelyn Hannah
Any Other English shown by Alex Hannah
Best Continental shown by Caleb Fleege
Polish shown by Bryan Willms
Best Any Standard shown by Ben Kunkel
Best Market Chickens shown by Adam Crane
Roasters shown by Adam Crane
Best Bantams Overall shown by Ian Kerkman
Cochin shown by Chloe Fox
Feather Legged Bantam shown by Ian Kerkman
Plymouth Rock shown by Katelyn Hannah
Single Comb, Clean Legged shown by Katelyn Hannah
Wyandotte shown by Ian Kerkman, Brooke Linneman
Rose Comb, Clean Legged shown by Ian Kerkman
Game shown by Emmalyn Hannah
Any Other Bantam shown by Araya Zavacke
Showmanship
Junior by Caleb Fleege
Beginner Rachel Strong
Senior Evan Kerkman
Novice Aiden Muse
Champion Evan Kerkman
Premiere Exhibitor Evan Kerkman