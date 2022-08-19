2022 Kenosha County Fair: Pedal tractor pull results day 2

Beekeeping workshop held on Aug. 17 at Kenosha’s Gateway campus A beekeeping workshop is coming to Gateway Technical College’s Center for Sustainable Living at the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave. The workshop will be held on August 17 at 4 p.m. Beekeeping expert to speak The workshop will focus on the importance of pollinators, specifically honeybees. Stephanie Slater, a beekeeping expert, will teach about honeybees, […] Racine County Eye

Tremper High School receives American Baseball Coaches Association academic achievement award KENOSHA — The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced its 2021-22 list of college and high school baseball teams who have earned their Team Academic Excellence award on July 27, and Tremper High School’s baseball team made the list. Tremper team one of only 12 Wisconsin teams to earn award Almost 700 college and high […] Racine County Eye

Race car driver killed at Great Lakes Dragaway PARIS – A race car driver at Great Lakes Dragaway, 81411 1st St., was killed in a single-vehicle crash during a race Saturday afternoon. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and fire/rescue personnel from Paris and Somers responded to the drag strip shortly before 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the driver of a custom, late-model […] Paul Holley

2nd Racine HarborMarket saw exceptional turnout RACINE – Sunny skies overlooked the Racine HarborMarket on Thursday, July 28. Monument Square was packed to the brim with market goers, while sweet aromas filled the air, on the second market of the season. Local businesses including farmers, bakers, restaurants, and more, displayed and showcased their products for all of Racine to see. The […] Emma Widmar