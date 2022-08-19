2022 Kenosha County Fair: Pedal tractor pull results day 2

Here are the results of pedal tractor pull day 2 at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair.
Ages 5 & 6:
- 1st Place – Max Bender
- 2nd Place – Brady Sparr
- 3rd Place – Jared Knorr
- 4th Place – Olin Wierzba
Ages 7 & 8
- 1st Place – George Bender
- 2nd Place – Micah Albers
- 3rd Place – Micah Onesti
- 4th Place – Kaylee Kraak
Ages 9 & 10
- 1st Place – Hank Wierzba
- 2nd Place – Elyn Wierzba
- 3rd Place – Kelsie Glaves
- 4th Place – Caius Albers
Ages 11 & 12
- 1st Place – Dexter Baker
- 2nd Place – Liam Meyers
- 3rd Place – Ava Knorr
- 4th Place – Cole Smith