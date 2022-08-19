2022 Kenosha County Fair: Pedal tractor pull results day 2

Aug 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of pedal tractor pull day 2 at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair.

Ages 5 & 6:

  • 1st Place – Max Bender
  • 2nd Place – Brady Sparr
  • 3rd Place – Jared Knorr
  • 4th Place – Olin Wierzba

Ages 7 & 8

  • 1st Place – George Bender
  • 2nd Place – Micah Albers
  • 3rd Place – Micah Onesti
  • 4th Place – Kaylee Kraak

Ages 9 & 10

  • 1st Place – Hank Wierzba
  • 2nd Place – Elyn Wierzba
  • 3rd Place – Kelsie Glaves
  • 4th Place – Caius Albers

Ages 11 & 12

  • 1st Place – Dexter Baker
  • 2nd Place – Liam Meyers
  • 3rd Place – Ava Knorr
  • 4th Place – Cole Smith
