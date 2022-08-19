2022 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The 2022 Kenosha County Fair dairy show was held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to post results of the judging when they are available. Check back!

In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:

America (Ami) Elfering was named this year’s outstanding dairy member.

Share2
Tweet
2 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives