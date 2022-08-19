2022 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy futurity show coverage (PHOTOS)

Futurity champion Russell Ross

The 2022 Dairy Futurity Show at the Kenosha County Far took place Friday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

The show is for children too young to show in the dairy show. Participants dress up themselves and a calf to reflect a dairy promotional theme. Then the youngsters lead the calf around the ring, and explain their theme to the audience. Meanwhile, dairy project members hand out milk to the audience members.

This year Dairy Futurity champion was Russell Ross.

Here are some more photos of the entrants:

Kandace Young, of Culver’s on Highway 142, was the judge of this year’s futurity class.

