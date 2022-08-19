2022 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show judging results

Aug 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair beef show:

Grand Champion Steer shown by Hailey Harpster

Reserve Grand Champion Steer shown by Nick Drissel

Supreme Champion Heifer shown by Charlie Tenhagen

Champion Rate of Gain shown by: Kasey Herda

Breed Champions

Angus shown by Will Herda

Hereford shown by Molly Herda

Shorthorn shown by Chase Lois

Simmental shown by Caden Warren

English Crossbred shown by Ronan Back

Exotic Crossbred shown by Hailey Harpster

Dairy Beef shown by Paige Sullivan

Dairy Steer shown by Caria Luedtke

Any Other Breed shown by Nick Drissel

Maintainer shown by Hailey Harpster

Showmanship Champion Jacob Lois

Showmanship Senior Rebecca Springer

Showmanship Intermediate Eleana Weithaus

Showmanship Junior Charlie Tenhagen

Here are our photos from the event.

