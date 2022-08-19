2022 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show judging results

Here are the results of judging in the 2022 Kenosha County Fair beef show:
Grand Champion Steer shown by Hailey Harpster
Reserve Grand Champion Steer shown by Nick Drissel
Supreme Champion Heifer shown by Charlie Tenhagen
Champion Rate of Gain shown by: Kasey Herda
Breed Champions
Angus shown by Will Herda
Hereford shown by Molly Herda
Shorthorn shown by Chase Lois
Simmental shown by Caden Warren
English Crossbred shown by Ronan Back
Exotic Crossbred shown by Hailey Harpster
Dairy Beef shown by Paige Sullivan
Dairy Steer shown by Caria Luedtke
Any Other Breed shown by Nick Drissel
Maintainer shown by Hailey Harpster
Showmanship Champion Jacob Lois
Showmanship Senior Rebecca Springer
Showmanship Intermediate Eleana Weithaus
Showmanship Junior Charlie Tenhagen