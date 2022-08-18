2022 Kenosha County Fair: Swine show judging results

Here are the results of judging for the 2022 Kenosha County Fair swine show, which was held Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Grand Champion Market Hog: Caden Warren
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Beau Schwertfeger
Grand Champion Showman: Jalyn Warren
Senior Showman: Jalyn Warren
Intermediate Showman: Abigail Sweatman
Junior Showman: Elizabeth Hoffman
Beginner Showman: Logan Nutting
Champion Duroc: Molly Schwertfeger
Champion Poland China: Abigail Sweatman
Champion Spot: Lily Schultz
Champion Hampshire: Brooke Mason
Champion Yorkshire: Jalyn Warren
Champion All Other Breeds: Hailey Bies
Champion Crossbred: Caden Warren
Champion Berkshire: Beau Schwertfeger