2022 Kenosha County Fair: Swine show judging results

Aug 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging for the 2022 Kenosha County Fair swine show, which was held Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Grand Champion Market Hog: Caden Warren

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Beau Schwertfeger

Grand Champion Showman: Jalyn Warren

Senior Showman: Jalyn Warren

Intermediate Showman: Abigail Sweatman

Junior Showman: Elizabeth Hoffman

Beginner Showman: Logan Nutting

Champion Duroc: Molly Schwertfeger

Champion Poland China: Abigail Sweatman

Champion Spot: Lily Schultz

Champion Hampshire: Brooke Mason

Champion Yorkshire: Jalyn Warren

Champion All Other Breeds: Hailey Bies

Champion Crossbred: Caden Warren

Champion Berkshire: Beau Schwertfeger

