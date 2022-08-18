2022 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show results

Aug 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the judging results from the 2022 Kenosha County Fair sheep show, which took place Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Open Class

  • Champion Ram shown by Brooke Linneman
  • Champion Ram Shown by Brook Linneman

Junior Breeding Stock

  • Champion Ram shown by Brooke Linneman
  • Champion Ewe Shown by Natalie Konrad

Pen of 2 Market Lambs

  • Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Cierra Pealburg
  • Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Quin Graf

Market Lambs

  • Champion Shropshire shown by Jillian Burdick
  • Champion Hampshire shown by Alivia Monson
  • Champion Suffolk shown by Reese Woolard
  • Champion Natural Colored shown by Quin Graf
  • Champion Southdown shown by Cierra Pealburg
  • Champion Dorset Advantage shown by Jillian Burdick
  • Champion Crossbred shown by Carolann Bradley
  • Champion Market Lamb shown by Jillian Burdick with her Shropshire
  • Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Alivia Monson

Showmanship

  • Champion Junior Showman is Natalie Konrad
  • Champion Intermediate Showman is Cierra Pealburg
  • Champion Senior Showman is Carolann Bradley
  • Overall Champion Showman is Cierra Pealburg
Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives