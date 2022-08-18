2022 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show results

Here are the judging results from the 2022 Kenosha County Fair sheep show, which took place Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Open Class
- Champion Ram shown by Brooke Linneman
Junior Breeding Stock
- Champion Ewe Shown by Natalie Konrad
Pen of 2 Market Lambs
- Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Cierra Pealburg
- Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Quin Graf
Market Lambs
- Champion Shropshire shown by Jillian Burdick
- Champion Hampshire shown by Alivia Monson
- Champion Suffolk shown by Reese Woolard
- Champion Natural Colored shown by Quin Graf
- Champion Southdown shown by Cierra Pealburg
- Champion Dorset Advantage shown by Jillian Burdick
- Champion Crossbred shown by Carolann Bradley
- Champion Market Lamb shown by Jillian Burdick with her Shropshire
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Alivia Monson
Showmanship
- Champion Junior Showman is Natalie Konrad
- Champion Intermediate Showman is Cierra Pealburg
- Champion Senior Showman is Carolann Bradley
- Overall Champion Showman is Cierra Pealburg