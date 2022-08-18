2022 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The poultry show was held at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We will post the results of judging when they become available. Check back.

Meanwhile, here are more photos from the event:

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives